版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 00:48 BJT

BRIEF-Magal Security wins $8.5 mln in new orders for border protection solutions in Israel

Feb 6 Magal Security Systems Ltd

* Magal wins $8.5 million in new orders for innovative border protection solutions in israel

* Magal security systems ltd says orders are expected to be delivered throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐