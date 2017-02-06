版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN AARON'S INC

Feb 6 Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc

* REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN AARON'S INC AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2ke8pyW)
