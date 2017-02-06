版本:
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd's net profit likely to reach roughly 280 bln yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Mitsui & Co Ltd's net profit likely to reach roughly 280 billion yen for fiscal 2016, up from the current forecast of 220 billion yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
