版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 01:45 BJT

BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports 5 pct passive stake in Murphy Oil - SEC filing

Feb 6 Pzena Investment Management LLC:

* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports 5 percent passive stake in Murphy Oil Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jURS1R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐