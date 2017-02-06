版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 01:45 BJT

BRIEF-Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Red Rock Resorts

Feb 6 Red Rock Resorts Inc :

* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kjF08N) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐