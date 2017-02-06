版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 03:01 BJT

BRIEF-Avis Budget says expands online payment options with launch of Visa checkout

Feb 6 Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis budget group expands online payment options with launch of visa checkout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐