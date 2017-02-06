版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT REPORTS A 9.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INTELLICHECK MOBILISA

Feb 6 First Eagle Investment Management LLC

* REPORTS A 9.94 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN INTELLICHECK MOBILISA INC AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2kjZtdT) Further company coverage:
