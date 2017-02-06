版本:
BRIEF-Party City Holdco says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed

Feb 6 Party City Holdco Inc

* Party City Holdco Inc says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed by U.S. District court in Southern District Of New York

* Party City Holdco Inc - on Feb 1, court dismissed case against all of defendants for failure to state claim upon which relief may be granted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
