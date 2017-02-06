版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Spineguard receives US patent for "Bone Quality Measurement" application

Feb 6 Spineguard SA :

* Extends the utility of its dynamic surgical guidance (DSG) technology platform by receiving US patent for "Bone Quality Measurement" application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
