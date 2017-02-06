BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings amends number of its and its units' revolving credit facilities, financing arrangements

Feb 6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz global holdings inc -on february 3, amended a number of its and its subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities and financing arrangements

* Hertz global - amendments, among other things, extended maturities of $3.165 billion available under hvf ii u.s. Vehicle variable funding notes to jan 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2keMjwa) Further company coverage: