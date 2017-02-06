版本:
BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION

Feb 6 Essar Steel Algoma Inc

* ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION

* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION

* STAY OF PROCEEDINGS HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017 TO CORRESPOND TO EXTENSION OF DIP

* CONTINUE TO OPERATE BUSINESS AS USUAL WHILE WE LOOK TO ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH UNION IN "PURSUIT OF AGREEMENT THAT WORKS FOR ALL PARTIES" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
