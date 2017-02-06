PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc :
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing
* Meridian Waste Solutions-letter related to preliminary talks relating to potential deal involving purchase by co of certain portfolio cos owned by WSI
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - delivered to WSI a cash payment in amount of $1.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kL8TiX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.