BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions says entered exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing

Feb 6 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc :

* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing

* Meridian Waste Solutions-letter related to preliminary talks relating to potential deal involving purchase by co of certain portfolio cos owned by WSI

* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - delivered to WSI a cash payment in amount of $1.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kL8TiX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
