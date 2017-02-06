BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions says entered exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing

Feb 6 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc :

* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing

* Meridian Waste Solutions-letter related to preliminary talks relating to potential deal involving purchase by co of certain portfolio cos owned by WSI

* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - delivered to WSI a cash payment in amount of $1.5 million