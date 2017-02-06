版本:
BRIEF-Desktop Metal says raised $97 million in equity funding since Oct 2015

Feb 6 Desktop Metal

* Desktop Metal says raised a total of $97 million in equity funding since its founding in october 2015

* Desktop Metal says series C investment of $45 million was led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), as well as BMW I ventures and Lowe's ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
