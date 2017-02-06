版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-White Bison Capital, reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 6 White Bison Capital

* White Bison Capital, reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
