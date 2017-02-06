版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources says intends to change its name to Dominion Energy

Feb 6 Dominion Resources Inc :

* It intends to change its name to Dominion Energy Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
