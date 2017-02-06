BRIEF-BlackRock's strategist Richard Turnill says upgrading European equities & downgrading Emerging Market debt

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 BlackRock's Strategist Richard Turnill:
* Says "economic outlook is picking up"
* "We believe the political risk priced into European markets around upcoming French & German elections is overstated"
* Believe European equities should benefit in a reflation scenario in Europe, absent any other shocks
* Says European earnings have historically been more sensitive to global economy pick-ups than U.S. counterparts
* Says "we see long-term opportunities in emerging markets bonds, but higher valuations give us pause today"
* Says "we favor emerging markets equities and European stocks that benefit from global growth including EMs"
* Says we are upgrading European equities to overweight
* Upgrading European equities to overweight and cutting emerging market debt to neutral over short term
* "We have cut emerging markets debt and Asian fixed income to neutral from overweight" Further company coverage:
