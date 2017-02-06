版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Google says EU confirms compliance of Google Cloud commitments for international data flows

Feb 6 Google

* Google says EU data protection authorities confirm compliance of Google cloud commitments for international data flows Source (bit.ly/2jTY7rs) Further company coverage:
