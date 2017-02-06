版本:
BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Actuant Corp as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 6 Actuant Corp :

* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Actuant Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lgEh6U) Further company coverage:
