BRIEF-Diamond Hill Capital Management reports 6 pct passive stake in BankUnited - SEC filing

Feb 6 Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc:

* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc discloses 6 percent passive stake in BankUnited Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2jUAkYg) Further company coverage:
