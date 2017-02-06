版本:
BRIEF-UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.66 PER SHARE

Feb 6 United Technologies Corp

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.66 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
