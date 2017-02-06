版本:
BRIEF-TeamHealth Holdings to pay $60 mln to settle Medicare, Medicaid False Claims Act allegations

Feb 6 U.S. Department of Justice:

* Says TeamHealth Holdings to pay $60 million to settle Medicare and Medicaid false claims act allegations

* As part of settlement, TeamHealth entered into five-year corporate integrity agreement covering company's Hospital Medicine division Source text - (bit.ly/2keOHCY) Further company coverage:
