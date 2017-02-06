版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 03:19 BJT

BRIEF-Paradice Investment Management reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Crawford & Co as of December 31, 2016

Feb 6 Paradice Investment Management

* Paradice Investment Management reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Crawford & Co as of December 31, 2016- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
