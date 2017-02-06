版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes

Feb 6 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes

* Elected to redeem all 6.90 pct senior notes due 2042 on March 15; principal amount outstanding of the notes is $350 million

* Redemption price of notes will be equal to 100 percent of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
