BRIEF-Ring Energy files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln - SEC filing

Feb 6 Ring Energy Inc :

* Ring Energy Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2kkak7o) Further company coverage:
