公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-GM sets quarterly dividend of $0.38/share

Feb 6 GM :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
