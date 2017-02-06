版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Alcobra Ltd says pre-ind meeting with FDA held on Alcobra's proprietary abuse-deterrent, amphetamine immediate release (ADAIR) product candidate

Feb 6 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra Ltd says pre-ind meeting with FDA held on Alcobra's proprietary abuse-deterrent, amphetamine immediate release (ADAIR) product candidate

* Alcobra Ltd says meeting defined a 505(b)(2) development path, to be funded with existing cash balance, and targeting a 2H 2018 NDA submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
