BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 year-end proved reserves of 2.4 billion BOE, an increase of over 9 percent
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total company reserves replacement ratio of nearly 190 percent, with Permian resources replacing approximately 290 percent
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 preliminary domestic proved reserves totaled 1.4 billion BOE compared to 1.3 billion BOE at end of 2015
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says in 2016, Occidental's domestic operations had proved reserves additions from all sources of 192 million BOE
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says as of December 31, 2016, company's proved reserves consisted of 56 percent oil, 17 percent NGL and 27 percent gas
* Occidental Petroleum says as of Dec 31, 2016, of total proved reserves, about 56 percent is in United States and 44 percent in international locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.