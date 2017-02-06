版本:
BRIEF-Antero Midstream Partners files for potential offering of up to 5 million common units

Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners LP :

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - files for potential offering of up to 5 million common units representing limited partner interests Source text:(bit.ly/2kkmYmR) Further company coverage:
