2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Foxhaven Asset Management LP reports 8.7 percent passive stake in Trivago N.V. as of Jan 25 - SEC filing

Feb 6 Trivago Nv

* Foxhaven Asset Management LP reports 8.7 percent passive stake in Trivago N.V. as of Jan 25 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
