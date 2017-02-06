版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-LSV Asset Management reports 5.24 percent passive stake in Fonar Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

Feb 6 Fonar Corp

* LSV Asset Management reports 5.24 percent passive stake in Fonar Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
