2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Juniper Networks says co and chief technology officer Pradeeep Sindhu have agreed to redefine Sindhu's duties and responsibilities

Feb 6 Juniper Networks Inc :

* Juniper Networks Inc - co, Pradeep Sindhu, chief technology officer, have agreed to redefine sindhu's duties and responsibilities

* Juniper Networks Inc- company has commenced a search to identify a successor to Sindhu - sec filing

* Juniper Networks - Sindhu will continue to serve as co's chief technology officer in order to assist with transition to his successor Source text - bit.ly/2kGoPU3 Further company coverage:
