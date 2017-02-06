版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-EJF Capital reports 5.4 pct passive stake in SmartFinancial

Feb 6 Smartfinancial Inc :

* EJF Capital LLC reports 5.4 percent passive stake in SmartFinancial Inc as of January 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jVhfAC Further company coverage:
