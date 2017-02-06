版本:
BRIEF-Herman Miller realigns organizational structure to accelerate strategic execution

Feb 6 Herman Miller Inc

* Herman Miller Inc - Centralizing leadership for North America contract business segment

* Herman Miller Inc - Creating a centralized leadership structure for Geiger, Herman Miller collection, and Maharam within specialty business segment

* Says combining functions of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, channel development, and information technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
