版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings issues statement in response to Marcato

Feb 6 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc issues statement in response to Marcato

* Buffalo Wild Wings - "has engaged numerous times, in person and telephonically, with Marcato since learning of its investment in Buffalo Wild Wings"

* Buffalo Wild Wings-governance committee of board will review Marcato's nomination notice in accordance with company's corporate governance guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
