BRIEF-HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9% passive stake in Twitter

Feb 6 Twitter Inc :

* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016

* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud previously reported a 5.12pct passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2kLwK21) Further company coverage:
