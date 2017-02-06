版本:
BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co LP reports 5.2 pct passive stake in Liberty Broadband Corp as of Jan 26 - SEC Filing

Feb 6 Liberty Broadband Corp

* D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Liberty Broadband Corp as of January 26, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2lcVBNm] Further company coverage:
