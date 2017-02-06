版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering

Feb 6 Ebay Inc :

* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐