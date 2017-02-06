版本:
BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise says CEO Margaret Whitman's FY 2016 total compensation $35.6 mln

Feb 6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co says CEO Margaret Whitman's FY 2016 total compensation $35.6 million versus $17.1 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kGmpVC Further company coverage:
