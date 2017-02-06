版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Viacom declares quarterly cash dividend

Feb 6 Viacom Inc

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
