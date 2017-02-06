版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Vizio releases statement regarding resolution with FTC

Feb 6 Vizio Inc :

* Vizio releases statement regarding resolution with the Federal Trade Commission and New Jersey Division Of Consumer Affairs

* Vizio Inc- Resolution concludes all pending government investigations into Vizio's privacy practices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐