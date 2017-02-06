版本:
BRIEF-LSV Asset Management reports 5.23 pct passive stake in Big Lots - SEC filing

Feb 6 LSV Asset Management:

* LSV Asset Management reports 5.23 percent passive stake in Big Lots Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kLeplJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
