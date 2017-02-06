版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-LSV Asset Management reports 7.32 pct passive stake in Brinker International

Feb 6 Brinker International Inc

* LSV Asset Management reports a 7.32 percent passive stake in Brinker International Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kkgB36) Further company coverage:
