BRIEF-Whitebox Advisors reports a 6.8 pct stake in Comstock Resources

Feb 6 Comstock Resources Inc :

* Whitebox Advisors LLC reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Comstock Resources Inc as of January 27, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kfskNV) Further company coverage:
