版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Quotient qtrly loss per share $1.06

Feb 6 Quotient Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $1.06

* Quotient Ltd - Qtrly total revenue $ 4.8 million versus $ 4.4 million

* For fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, expects total revenue in range of $21.0 to $21.3 million

* Sees operating loss in range of $70.0 to $75.0 million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐