BRIEF-PAAMCO and KKR Prisma form strategic partnership

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 KKR & CO LP :
* PAAMCO and KKR Prisma form strategic partnership to create new liquid alternatives investment firm
* KKR Prisma - KKR Prisma and PAAMCO will combine to form a new firm, Paamco Prisma Holdings, which will have over $30 billion in assets
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be majority employee-owned with employees of PAAMCO and KKR Prisma owning 60.1pct of combined business
* KKR Prisma - KKR to retaini a 39.9pct ownership stake as a long-term strategic partner in the combined business
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be jointly run by Jane Buchan, co-founder and ceo of PAAMCO, and Girish Reddy, co-founder of KKR Prisma and head of KKR hedge funds
* KKR Prisma - pro forma for this transaction, KKR'S hedge fund strategic partnerships would have approximately $74 billion in assets under management or advisement in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.