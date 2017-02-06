版本:
BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health Corporation Q2 diluted earnings per share $0.34

Feb 6 Phibro Animal Health Corp

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation reports second quarter

* Phibro Animal Health Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.34

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.39

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly net sales of $192 million, equal to prior year

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation says have reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $192.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
