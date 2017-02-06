BRIEF-AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says fire occurred on February 4, 2017 at co's Avalon Maplewood Apartment Community located in Maplewood, New Jersey
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says community, which is currently under construction, was unoccupied at time of incident
* AvalonBay Communities Inc says cause of fire is under investigation
* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will be substantially covered by insurance program
* AvalonBay -Believes losses caused by fire will not have material effect on company's financial condition or results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.