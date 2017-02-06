版本:
BRIEF-Laureate Education says on February 6, 2017 company entered into an amended and restated securityholders agreement among Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership

Feb 6 Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate Education says on February 6, 2017 company entered into an amended and restated securityholders agreement among Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership

* Laureate Education says on January 5, 2017, KKR notified board of its desire to replace Jonathan Smidt with William Cornog, effective immediately upon closing of IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
