BRIEF-Laureate Education says on February 6, 2017 company entered into an amended and restated securityholders agreement among Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 6 Laureate Education Inc
* Laureate Education says on February 6, 2017 company entered into an amended and restated securityholders agreement among Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership
* Laureate Education says on January 5, 2017, KKR notified board of its desire to replace Jonathan Smidt with William Cornog, effective immediately upon closing of IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.