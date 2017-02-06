版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling construction announces joint venture selected on $139 million highway project in Utah

Feb 6 Sterling Construction Company Inc :

* Sterling Construction Company Inc - Sterling Construction Company Inc joint venture selected on $139 million highway project in Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
