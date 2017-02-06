版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-Panorama Petroleum says total debt of $5.3 mln has been eliminated

Feb 6 Panorama Petroleum Inc :

* Panorama Petroleum Inc - total debt of $5.3 million has been extinguished by issuance of 98 million shares to Maverick Petroleum 8 million shares to Larnite Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
